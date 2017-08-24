Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Nothing gonna make me argue with my man, I always walk away & let him argue alone’ – Dencia

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Dencia be offering us safe alternatives to going confrontational with our partners! According to the singer, nothing will ever make her argue with her man, to annoy him more, she just walk away and allow him argue alone… Her words below;

The post ‘Nothing gonna make me argue with my man, I always walk away & let him argue alone’ – Dencia appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.