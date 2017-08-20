Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nou Camp security measures increased ahead of Barcelona vs Real Betis encounter following terror attacks – Mirror.co.uk

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Mirror.co.uk

Nou Camp security measures increased ahead of Barcelona vs Real Betis encounter following terror attacks
Mirror.co.uk
Barca kick off their La Liga campaign just days after the terror attack on the city which left 13 people dead and dozens injured. Share; Comments. ByLiam Prenderville. 17:07, 20 AUG 2017. Sport. Security members outside the stadium (Image: AFP).

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.