Now See The Face of Gbako base Tanker Driver Who Killed His Wife (Photos)

A Gboko based tanker driver,Mr. Terkaa Ushir, of Tse Abuul, Ushongo local government Benue allegedly beat and killed his wife Mrs. Lucy Wasem.

According to the deceased father,Mr. Daniel Ahura Akighir, of No. 42 OSU Kyambe street, Gboko east…

” last Friday my son Inlaw, Mr. Terkaa of Joseph Tia street, Gboko north and his wife (my daughter) came to my house for counseling and settlement over their matrimonial disorderly, but after a long discussion my daughter refused to return to her husband’s house, according to her, the husband’s recent odd behaviors were threat to her life”.

Mr. Akighir (68) who is an indigent of Tsambe, Kunav Vandekya LG of Benue state explained further that,

“My daughter, Wasem who came back from morning mass, told us (me and her mother) that, her husband, Terkaa invited her for settlement. We were glad hence was our desire for their reunion”.

The tearful Akighir stated further that, ” an eyewitnesses told me that (on reaching there, her husband locked her in their one room apartment, beat, strangled and axed my daughter to death.

Attempt by neighbours to rescue her proved abortive as the door was locked.The bereaved also said that after certifying the death of his wife, Mr. Terkaa escaped through the back window. After several attempts, the door was forced open and the lifeless body of Wasem under the mattress with deep cuts on her neck and head in pool of blood were seen. Two axes and hammer were found in the room stained with blood.

Late. Wasem Terkaa Ushir is survived by two children, both parents, five siblings and husband.

The post Now See The Face of Gbako base Tanker Driver Who Killed His Wife (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

