NPA: Major shake-up as board redeploys all GMs, scraps zonal structures

Posted on Aug 26, 2017 in Business, News | 0 comments

The board of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has approved a new organisational structure. It approved the redeployment of redeployment of all General Managers. NPA reduced the number of General Managers from 25 to 22; the upgrade of the Hydrography and Dredging Department into a Division status to be headed by a General Manager in […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

