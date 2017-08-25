Pages Navigation Menu

NPA seeks collaboration to attract investments

Posted on Aug 25, 2017

MANAGING Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman says the organization will collaborate with relevant establishments and foreign firms towards increased bilateral trade ties. Speaking through NPA’s Assistant General Manager, Commercial and Ports Promotion, Abdulrahman Lamina, at a maritime conference in Lagos this week, Usman said technology transfer and information sharing would assist […]

