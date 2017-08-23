Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NPA to increase bilateral ties with foreign firms – MD – TheNewsGuru

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


TheNewsGuru

NPA to increase bilateral ties with foreign firms – MD
TheNewsGuru
The Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Ms Hadiza Usman, says the organisation will increase bilateral ties with foreign firms, to derive mutual benefits. Usman said this on Wednesday in a message to the 10th NIMPORT Annual Maritime …
9 ships arrive Lagos ports with petrol, othersSundiataPost (press release) (blog)
$20m Eastern ports scam: FG silent on indicted 4 ex-NPA top shots, Cyprian firmVanguard

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.