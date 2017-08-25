NPFL: 35 weeks of 2016/17 in numbers

As the NPFL enters its home stretch, npfl.ng put together some interesting stats to spice up the 10 matches billed for Friday and Sunday.

So far 695 goals have been scored after 350 matches.

1 – One goal now separates the top-two leading scorers this season. MFM FC and top scorer Stephen Odey has 18 goals and has Lobi Stars forward Anthony Okpotu on his tails with a goal less.

4 – Outgoing champions Rangers go into Matchday 36 as the in-form team. They are undefeated in their last four matches, the longest current run.

5 – Relegated Remo Stars hold the worst form guide going into Matchday 36 with five defeats on the spin against Kano Pillars, MFM FC, ABS FC, Rivers United and Wikki Tourists.

6 – Only six hattricks have been record this season. MFM’s Stephen Odey, Reuben Bala of Plateau United, Akwa United’s Alhassan Ibrahim and Anthony Okpotu of Lobi Stars have accounted for them. Okpotu has scored a staggering three hattricks this season – a first in the NPFL by any player.

7 – Plateau United are now seven points away from claiming their first-ever title.

8 – Niger Tornadoes have kept a clean sheet in every of their last eight home matches, the longest current streak ahead this matchday.

9 – Akwa United ahead of Friday’s meeting with Lobi Stars are on a run of nine home wins on the bounce.

11 – Bottom-placed Remo Stars are on an infamous run of 11 games without a win – the worst record of no successive wins in the history of the NPFL.

12 – Enyimba and Plateau United could extend their winning streak at home to 12 on the bounce each when they play hosts to Wikki Tourists and Rivers United.

18 – Only Shooting Star have more individual goalscorers in the league this season. They have 18 different goalscorers, two more than the other teams.

30 – There are 30 matches remaining to conclude this season.

40 – Only 40 goals remain to equal last season’s 735 goals record last term.

70 – Enyimba go into Matchday 36 seeking with an undefeated run of 70 matches at home since a 1-0 loss to Abia Warriors in March 2014.

source: npfl.ng

