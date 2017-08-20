Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NPFL clubs in last-gasp scramble – SuperSport

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


SuperSport

NPFL clubs in last-gasp scramble
SuperSport
The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season is now down to four games and there is still so much to play for by the clubs in the race for the title, continent and survival. New boys Remo Stars have already booked their return to the second
NPFL: Plateau In Tricky Fixture As Enyimba Chase CAFCL Spot; 3SC In Survival BattleWetinhappen Magazine (blog)

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.