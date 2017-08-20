NPFL: IfeanyiUbah FC sink 10-man Akwa United – The Eagle Online
|
|
NPFL: IfeanyiUbah FC sink 10-man Akwa United
The Eagle Online
And it was former youth international, King Osanga, who emerged hero on the night with an extraordinary slice of a free kick two minutes after the break that handed the home side all three points on offer. Akwa United's top-three finish ambition was …
NPFL Matchday 35: FC IfeanyiUbah tackle Akwa United in race for continental football
