NPFL: Plateau Slip Up As MFM Close In; 3SC, Rangers Win; Okpotu Bags Hat-trick

By James Agberebi:

Plateau United’s hopes of clinching this season’s Nigeria Professional Football League title suffered a setback following their 2-0 matchday 35 away defeat to ABS in Ilorin on Sunday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

A penalty from Samuel Adedeji and a striker from Akinbo Segun secured the win for ABS.

Adedeji opened scoring from the penalty spot five minutes into the game before Segun scored the winner in the 65th minute.

Despite the defeat, Plateau still lead the log on 62 points, but three points ahead of second placed MFM.

At the Agege Stadium in Lagos, MFM pipped Gombe United 1-0 to put pressure on leaders Plateau United.

Missing star duo Stephen Odey and Sikiru Olatunbosun who were on international duty with the home-based Eagles on Saturday, MFM’s goal was scored by Monsuru Bashiru in the 21st minute.

The win took MFM’s points tally to 59 with just three games to go.

In Nnewi, 10-man Akwa United who are chasing a top three spot lost 1-0 to FC IfeanyiUbah.

Former junior international King Osanga was the hero as his 47th minute free-kick was the difference between the teams.

In the 41st minute, Akwa were reduced to 10 men following Chigozie Chilekwu’s sending off.

Akwa are still in the third position on 54 points.

Another team in the race for continental tickets Enyimba lost 2-1 away to Rivers United in Port Harcourt.

Rivers raced into a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Bernard Ovoke and Abdoulaye Kanoute in the fourth and 29th minutes.

Enyimba pulled a goal back through Koffi Atchou on 34 minutes.

The defeat means Enyimba still maintain fourth on 54 points.

In Ibadan, Shooting Stars gave their chance of avoiding relegation a big boost with a 2-0 win against Nasarawa United.

Second half goals from substitute Sunday Faleye in the 60th and Abayomi Adebayo in the 65th minute sealed the important win for 3SC.

3SC are still in the relegation zone as they occupy the 17th spot on 46 points.

And in Enugu, champions Rangers secured a hard-fought 2-1 win against Katsina United.

Chibuzo Madu gave Rangers the lead on 38 minutes but Timothy Danladi equalised for Katsina from the penalty spot on the stroke of half time.

But 10 minutes into the second Madu got his second which proved to be the winner for Rangers.

The win lifts Rangers to 10th and on 49 points in the league table.

In other matchday 35 games, a hat-trick from Anthony Okpotu which took his goals to 17, one behind top scorer Odey, gave Lobi a 3-2 home win against El-Kanemi Warriors, home-based Eagles hero Rabiu Ali and Nyima Nwagwa scored for Kano Pillars who beat Abia Warriors 2-0, Wikki Tourist defeated visiting Remo who are already doomed for relegation 2-0 and Sunshine Stars edged visitors Niger Tornadoes 2-1.

NPFL matchday 35 results:

MFM 1vs 0Gombe United

ABS 2 vs 0 Plateau United

IfeanyiUbah 1 vs 0 Akwa United

3SC 2 vs 0 Nasarawa United

Rangers 2 vs 1 Katsina United

Kano Pillars 2 vs 0 Abia Warriors

Rivers United 2 vs 1 Enyimba

Lobi Stars 3 vs 2 El-Kanemi Warriors

Wikki Tourist 2 vs 0 Remo Stars

Sunshine Stars 2 vs 1 Niger Tornadoes

