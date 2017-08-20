NPFL: Results of Match Day 35 fixtures
Following are the results of Match Day 35 fixtures in the 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), played on Sunday:
Kano Pillars FC 2-0 Abia Warriors FC
Rangers Int’l 2-1 Katsina United
Wikki Tourists 2-0 Remo United
Rivers United 2-1 Enyimba International
ABS FC 2-0 Plateau United
MFM FC 1-0 Gombe United
FC IfeanyiUbah 1-0 Akwa United
Lobi Stars 3-2 El-Kanemi Warriors
Sunshine Stars 2-1 Niger Tornadoes
Shooting Stars FC 2-0 Nasarawa United
