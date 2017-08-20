NPFL: Results of Match Day 35 fixtures

Following are the results of Match Day 35 fixtures in the 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), played on Sunday:

Kano Pillars FC 2-0 Abia Warriors FC

Rangers Int’l 2-1 Katsina United

Wikki Tourists 2-0 Remo United

Rivers United 2-1 Enyimba International

ABS FC 2-0 Plateau United

MFM FC 1-0 Gombe United

FC IfeanyiUbah 1-0 Akwa United

Lobi Stars 3-2 El-Kanemi Warriors

Sunshine Stars 2-1 Niger Tornadoes

Shooting Stars FC 2-0 Nasarawa United

