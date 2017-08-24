Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NPFL: Sunshine won’t go down, says Raji – The Punch

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


The Punch

NPFL: Sunshine won't go down, says Raji
The Punch
Nigeria Professional Football League veteran Nojeem Raji is hopeful that his club Sunshine Stars will keep their place in the top division despite having relegation worries. Sunshine Stars are among nine clubs still sitting precariously just above the
2017 Aiteo Cup: Sunshine Stars vs Nasarawa United headlines Round of 32SCORE NIGERIA (blog)

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.