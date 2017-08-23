NPP CAUTIONS ‘ASPIRANTS’ – Over Posters @ Conference – The Statesman Online
The Statesman Online
NPP CAUTIONS 'ASPIRANTS' – Over Posters @ Conference
The Statesman Online
The ruling New Patriotic Party has cautioned prospective candidates who are interested in vying for various positions in the party to desist from campaigning at the upcoming national delegates' conference slated for August 25 to 27, 2017, at Cape Coast …
NPP delegate's conference: We'll sanction aspirants who campaign
