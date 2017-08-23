Pages Navigation Menu

NPP CAUTIONS ‘ASPIRANTS’ – Over Posters @ Conference – The Statesman Online

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


NPP CAUTIONS 'ASPIRANTS' – Over Posters @ Conference
The ruling New Patriotic Party has cautioned prospective candidates who are interested in vying for various positions in the party to desist from campaigning at the upcoming national delegates' conference slated for August 25 to 27, 2017, at Cape Coast
NPP delegate's conference: We'll sanction aspirants who campaignCitifmonline

