NPP National Delegates Conference to kick-start on Friday

Ghana News Agency

Accra, Aug. 24, GNA – The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) would hold its 2017 National Annual Delegates Conference from Friday, August 25 to Sunday, August 27, in Cape Coast in the Central Region under the theme: "NPP, Delivering on our Promises; our …

NPP holds national delegates' conference tomorrow Starr 103.5 FM



all 10 news articles »