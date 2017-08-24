NPP National Delegates Conference to kick-start on Friday – Ghana News Agency
NPP National Delegates Conference to kick-start on Friday
Ghana News Agency
Accra, Aug. 24, GNA – The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) would hold its 2017 National Annual Delegates Conference from Friday, August 25 to Sunday, August 27, in Cape Coast in the Central Region under the theme: "NPP, Delivering on our Promises; our …
NPP holds national delegates' conference tomorrow
