NRC resumes Lagos-Kano train services after repairs on collapsed bridge









Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has resumed passenger and freight services along the Lagos-Kano rail corridor following the completion the repair of the rail tracks between Ndafu and Tatabu section in Niger State following a heavy rainfall last month.

The resumption of passenger and freight services by the NRC is coming after suspension of operations along the corridor for almost six weeks leading to loss of millions of naira to the development.

It would be recalled that when the incident happened, both passenger and cargo trains coming from the south could not move beyond Jebba in Kwara State, and those coming from the north could not move beyond Mokwa in Niger State.

While briefing transport reporters in Lagos recently, Fidet Okhira, managing director, NRC, represented by Niyi Alli, director of operation, while apologising for the incident, disclosed that the resumption of services followed a thorough over haul of the distressed portion of the rail line, adding that it was the intention of NRC to sustain its services to the travelling public.

He regretted the protracted delay in fixing the failed portion of the rail tracks as quickly as expected, attributing the cause to the continuous rain that delayed the repairs, which also impacted on scheduled train services.

In his words, ‘’We have put in place, what we call wet season control that look out for washout areas from time to time.”

Worst hit was the passenger train from Lagos to Kano, which was stalled following the bridge collapse triggered by the downpour and resultant erosion that destroyed a portion of railway tracks. The portion, which affected the tracks to about 300 metres, also impacted the road.

On measures put in place to prevent a repeat, the operations director said going forward, the railway management would deploy patrol vehicles to monitor the tracks from time to time to look out for washout areas, describing the incident as a reaction to natural disaster and hoped that such ugly incident would not happen again.



MIKE OCHONMA

The post NRC resumes Lagos-Kano train services after repairs on collapsed bridge appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

