NSCDC arrests dismissed Soldier for duping civilians of N4m

A dismissed soldier, identified as Bala Babaginda, has been arrested by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nasarawa State Command on Thursday for allegedly duping 27 persons of N4m. Parading the 32-year-old at the NSCDC headquarters in Lafia, the commandant of the NSCDC, Mr. Lawal Bashir-Kano, said the suspect collected various sums of money from …

