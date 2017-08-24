Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NSCDC arrests ex-soldier for allegedly defrauding pastor, others

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Nasarawa State has arrested an ex-soldier for allegedly defrauding a pastor and 27 job seekers of N4.3 million. Mr Lawan Bashir-Kano, the NSCDC Commandant in the state, told newsmen on Thursday in Lafia that the suspect was arrested in Doma on Monday following complaints by the victims.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.