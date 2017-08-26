NSCDC nets 71500 litres of adulterated petrol in A’Ibom – The Punch
The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps in AkwaIbom has impounded 71, 500 litres of adulterated petrol at an illegal petroleum dump site in Ikot-Udoma, Eket Local Government Area. The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Mrs.Obiagheli Obiagulu, …
