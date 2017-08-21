NSE assures of safety of investments – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
NSE assures of safety of investments
Vanguard
THE Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, has assured investors in the capital market that despite the current economic recession, investments in the market would not crumble as witnessed during the global economic meltdown. Addressing participants at a two …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!