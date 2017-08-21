NSE index down 0.91% as Vitafoam, AXA Mansard, SCOA shed weight – WorldStage
|
NSE index down 0.91% as Vitafoam, AXA Mansard, SCOA shed weight
WorldStage
WorldStage Newsonline– Equities trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) commenced the new trading week on a bearish note, as major market indicator- the All-Share Index (ASI) declined 0.91 percent or 336.12 points to close at 36,584.44 points.
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!