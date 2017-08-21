Pages Navigation Menu

Aug 21, 2017

NSE index down 0.91% as Vitafoam, AXA Mansard, SCOA shed weight
WorldStage Newsonline– Equities trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) commenced the new trading week on a bearish note, as major market indicator- the All-Share Index (ASI) declined 0.91 percent or 336.12 points to close at 36,584.44 points.

