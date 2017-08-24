Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NSE index down 1.30%, as MRS, Custodian, Mobil top losers – WorldStage

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


WorldStage

NSE index down 1.30%, as MRS, Custodian, Mobil top losers
WorldStage
WorldStage Newsonline– The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) All Share Index (ASI) fell by 1.30 per cent to 36,575.86 points today as investors embarked on taking profit from preceding positive sessions. The market capitalization depreciated N167bn from …
NSE: Market capitalisation shed N167b in spite interim dividendsThe Eagle Online
Profit Taking Pulls Down Equities By 1.30% On The ExchangeIndependent Newspapers Limited (press release) (blog)

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.