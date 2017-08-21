Pages Navigation Menu

NSE Index Sheds 3.4% to Profit Taking – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Business


NSE Index Sheds 3.4% to Profit Taking
The stock market recorded its first weekly fall last week after five consecutive weeks of bullish. The market succumbed to profit taking activities leading to a decline of 3.35 per cent in the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) All-Share Index at 36,920.56
