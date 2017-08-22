Pages Navigation Menu

NSE market capitalisation rises by N130bn in positive trading

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) market capitalisation on Tuesday improved by N130 billion following gains posted by some highly capitalised equities. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the market capitalisation rose by N130 billion or 1.03 per cent to close at N12.739 trillion compared with N12.609 trillion recorded on Monday. Similarly, the All-Share…

