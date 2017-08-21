Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nestle, Dangote Cement losses drag stocks down by 0.91% – Daily Trust

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Nestle, Dangote Cement losses drag stocks down by 0.91%
Daily Trust
Activities resumed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) yesterday on a downward slide with the market indicators depreciating by 0.91 per cent. Some highly capitalised equities posted price losses with Nestle leading the losers' pack with N9.99 loss to …
Dangote Cement, Nestle Nigeria drag equities to marginal declineThe Nation Newspaper
NSE ROUND-UP: High-cap stocks drag equities to N26b lossRipples Nigeria

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.