Nestle, Dangote Cement losses drag stocks down by 0.91% – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Nestle, Dangote Cement losses drag stocks down by 0.91%
Daily Trust
Activities resumed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) yesterday on a downward slide with the market indicators depreciating by 0.91 per cent. Some highly capitalised equities posted price losses with Nestle leading the losers' pack with N9.99 loss to …
Dangote Cement, Nestle Nigeria drag equities to marginal decline
NSE ROUND-UP: High-cap stocks drag equities to N26b loss
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!