Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NSE: NB leads gainers’ table in a cautious trading

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Nigerian Breweries (NB) Plc on Wednesday led the gainers’ table on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) in a cautious trading. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the company rose by N2.01 to close at N185.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.