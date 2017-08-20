NSIA Releases Fertiliser New Whistleblowing Numbers – P.M. News
|
P.M. News
|
NSIA Releases Fertiliser New Whistleblowing Numbers
P.M. News
The Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), has released new whistleblowing numbers to enable Nigerians and stakeholders register their complaints and feedback in the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative (PFI) programme. Mr Titi Olubiyi, Head of …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!