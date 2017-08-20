Pages Navigation Menu

NSRI still searching for missing fisherman – News24

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in Africa


NSRI still searching for missing fisherman
Durban – The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) is searching for a missing a 36-year-old fisherman who was allegedly washed off rocks by waves at Cape Vidal while fishing. NSRI Richards Bay deputy station commander Brynn Gericke said its Richards …
Fisherman missing after being washed off rocks at Cape VidalCitizen
Search for angler continuesIndependent Online

all 3 news articles »

