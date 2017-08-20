NSRI still searching for missing fisherman – News24
|
News24
|
NSRI still searching for missing fisherman
News24
Durban – The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) is searching for a missing a 36-year-old fisherman who was allegedly washed off rocks by waves at Cape Vidal while fishing. NSRI Richards Bay deputy station commander Brynn Gericke said its Richards …
Fisherman missing after being washed off rocks at Cape Vidal
Search for angler continues
