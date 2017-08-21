Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nyamira residents scramble for bread and soda as governors draw clear distinctive line – The Standard

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard

Nyamira residents scramble for bread and soda as governors draw clear distinctive line
The Standard
Nyamira governor John Nyangarama took the oath of office for his second term in office and opted to treat his supporters. All did not go so well as a battle of the fittest for food emerged at the venue. More elected governors are taking the oath of

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.