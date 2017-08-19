NYSC members urged to be patriotic, play active role in uniting Nigeria









National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members should remain patriotic, loyal and play active role in the pursuit of the common goal of a united, strong and indivisible nation.

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State gave this charge at the orientation camp, Asaya, Kabba, at the closing ceremony of the 1,725 corps members deployed to the state for the 2017 batch ‘A’ stream 11.

Represented by the commissioner for youth and sports, Arome Adoji, Governor Bello advised the corps members to respond faithfully and selflessly to the clarion call to make positive impact in the project of nation building and integration.

The governor commended the corps members for their good conduct, resilience and focus throughout the period of training, saying it would open them up to fresh opportunities and challenges.

“I have no doubt that the orientation programme has prepared you adequately to play such noble roles to impact positively on the lives of the good people of Kogi State.

“It is our hope that the skills acquisition and entrepreneurship development programmes which the scheme has exposed you to will spur you towards self-employment.

“You should not be found treading the path of crime and corruption; indeed, we expect you to join the war against corruption. Let the change begin with you,” Bello advised.

The governor assured the corps members that his administration would create conducive environment to enable them render effective services to Kogi people.

Earlier, the state coordinator, Ngozi Nwatarali, urged the corps members to play role models to their host communities and make the people economically vibrant and self-sustained.

“The vision of NYSC is to develop a sound and result oriented organisation that is committed to its set objectives, particularly national unity, peace and development; a source of pride and fulfilment to its participating graduate youths.

“The clarity of this vision places the corps members and the scheme in a very unique position, which we strive to uphold. We build for the future,” Nwatarali said.

She urged them to excel and become the next generation of achievers and leaders who would be committed to selfless service to their host communities and nation at large.

Taofiq Isa, administrator of Ijumu Local Government Area, urged the corps members to be diligent, faithful, patriotic, and humble and support the government of the day, saying it required humility to serve the nation.

Isa, who doubles as the state’s ALGON chairman, revealed that the state governor had been very supportive to the corps members and the NYSC camp officials.

“Even, as a host administrator, I have been given them the necessary support; all the local government administrators in the state will ensure the safety of the corps members in our respective domain,” he said.

All the camp officials have been very inspiring and cooperative most especially the coordinator, I wish other states’ coordinators emulate what is happening in Kogi,” Isa said.

However, Tafiq Isa urged the corps members to be peaceful, friendly and cooperate with the people of their host communities and their leaders.

