Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

OAP Lolo ‘Adaku of Jenifa’s Diary’ shows off her cute sons

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

OAP, TV Personality, Comedian and Actress, Omotunde Adebowale David, popularly known as Lolo1 AKA Adaku of Jenifa’s Diary shared this beautiful photo of her cute sons on her Instagram page.     The 40-year-old mother of 4 wrote; “My gladiators……. Mighty men in training am soo in love with you all..our princess was at her …

The post OAP Lolo ‘Adaku of Jenifa’s Diary’ shows off her cute sons appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.