OAP Lolo ‘Adaku of Jenifa’s Diary’ shows off her cute sons

OAP, TV Personality, Comedian and Actress, Omotunde Adebowale David, popularly known as Lolo1 AKA Adaku of Jenifa’s Diary shared this beautiful photo of her cute sons on her Instagram page. The 40-year-old mother of 4 wrote; “My gladiators……. Mighty men in training am soo in love with you all..our princess was at her …

The post OAP Lolo ‘Adaku of Jenifa’s Diary’ shows off her cute sons appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

