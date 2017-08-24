‘Oba Fasinu’s killing is silent war on Yewa monarchs’ – The Nation Newspaper
The Punch
'Oba Fasinu's killing is silent war on Yewa monarchs'
The Nation Newspaper
The Yewa Traditional Council in Ogun State yesterday bemoaned the killing of one of its members, the Olowo of Owo-Yewa, Oba Patrick Fasinu, by gunmen. The council said the killing was a “silent war against the institution of traditional rulers in Yewa …
Ogun Traditional Rulers Vow To Use Spiritual Means To Find Killers Of Colleague
Monarchs condemn colleague's assassination in Ogun
