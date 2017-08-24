‘Oba Fasinu’s killing is silent war on Yewa monarchs’

The Yewa Traditional Council in Ogun State yesterday bemoaned the killing of one of its members, the Olowo of Owo-Yewa, Oba Patrick Fasinu, by gunmen.

The council said the killing was a “silent war against the institution of traditional rulers in Yewa” and Nigeria.

Oba Fasinu was killed on July 25 while returning from the monthly Yewa Traditional Council meeting at Ilaro.

Over 27 Yewa monarchs, who jointly addressed reporters in Ilaro, headquarters of Yewa South Local Government Area, under the leadership of the Olu of Ilaro and paramount ruler of Yewa land, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, noted that the action of the killers was “abhorrent to the customs and traditions of the Yoruba and humanity”.

Oba Olugbenle, who doubles as chairman of Ogun State Council of Obas, spoke on behalf of other monarchs.

He said the monarchs were aware three persons had been arrested in connection with the killing, but urged the government and the police to ensure that all suspects are made to face justice.

The paramount ruler, who was represented by the Olu of Imasayi, Oba Gbadebo Adesola Oni, also called for the protection of Yewa monarchs and other traditional rulers, following what he called increased security threats on traditional institutions.

Oba Olugbenle noted that tight security should be approved for them, warning that if the security challenges were not addressed, they could impact negatively on the nation’s socio-economic and political development.

The post ‘Oba Fasinu’s killing is silent war on Yewa monarchs’ appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

