Oba of Benin reacts to reported humiliation of Benin ‘chief’

The Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, has denied ordering the humiliation and banishing of one of his chiefs from the kingdom. A video emerged online during the week showing some chiefs forcing a half naked man identified as one of the chiefs out of the palace for allegedly disrespecting the Oba. […]

