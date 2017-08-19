Obasanjo should be ignored, says Senate

By Henry Umoru

The Senate, yesterday said that former President Olusegun Obasanjo should be ignored, noting that it was not prepared as an institution to waste time replying him for berating it.

It also asked the former President to return his Presidential Library to the Federal Government, noting that it was built with public fund. Obasanjo had at an event on Thursday in Ibadan described National Assembly members as unarmed robbers.

Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, who described the former President as controversial, said the latter deserved no reply. He told SaturdayVanguard thus: “He is too controversial to deserve a reply. Let him return his Presidential Library to the Federal Government because clearly, it was forceful contributions from state governments and federal government agencies that ensured it was built” Also speaking to Saturday Vanguard, Chairman, South East Senate Caucus, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, said “He has always said that. So, there is no need to respond to him.”

