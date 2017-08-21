Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Obaseki inaugurates 11-Man Committee to set up Edo Sports Commission – Nigerian Observer

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Nigerian Observer

Obaseki inaugurates 11-Man Committee to set up Edo Sports Commission
Nigerian Observer
The Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has inaugurated an 11-man committee to assist with the modalities for setting up a sports commission that will help the state reclaim her top position in sports in the country. Inaugurating the committee

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.