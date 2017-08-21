Obaseki inaugurates 11-Man Committee to set up Edo Sports Commission – Nigerian Observer
Nigerian Observer
Obaseki inaugurates 11-Man Committee to set up Edo Sports Commission
The Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has inaugurated an 11-man committee to assist with the modalities for setting up a sports commission that will help the state reclaim her top position in sports in the country. Inaugurating the committee …
