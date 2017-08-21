Oboni Oboli : Actress recounts what it felt like convincing people to watch Nigerian films – Pulse Nigeria
|
Oboni Oboli : Actress recounts what it felt like convincing people to watch Nigerian films
Pulse Nigeria
As a filmmaker, convincing people to see your movie at the cinema can be a tough task. Omoni Oboli shares some of her bad experiences at the box office. Published: 17:03; Chidumga Izuzu. Print; eMail · Omoni Oboli selling tickets during the Nolly …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!