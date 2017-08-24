Odu’a, ABUAD to invest N12b in moribund textile mill – The Eagle Online
Odu'a, ABUAD to invest N12b in moribund textile mill
The Odu'a Group of Companies and the Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti have agreed to commit N12 billion for the conversion of the moribund textile industry in Ado Ekiti to an industrial park. The industrial park will contain 31 small-scale industries …
