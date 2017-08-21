Pages Navigation Menu

Offi cial heckled off the stage during Nyong’o’s swearing-in – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Aug 21, 2017


The Star, Kenya

Offi cial heckled off the stage during Nyong'o's swearing-in
The Star, Kenya
Hostile residents of Kisumu refused county commissioner Maalim Mohammed to address them yesterday during the swearing-in of Governor Anyang' Nyong'o. Mohammed had been invited to speak and read the speech of Devolution CS Mwangi Kiunjuri.
