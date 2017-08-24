Ogun to harmonise toll collection

The Ogun State government has commenced an evaluation process that will ensure a one-stop shop for all fees and charges by its Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

This is to harmonise toll collection and curb indiscriminate toll points for proper documentation and easy payment process for corporate organisations and individuals.

While speaking on the development at his office in Abeokuta, Commissioner for Finance Adewale Oshinowo explained that the cumbersome nature of the existing payment methods where payers had to pay each ministry separately at numerous toll points was unconventional.

He said the proposed harmonisation plan when it becomes operational, would enable payers to make all payments at designated points across the Local Government or Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of the State as the case may be, after which a sticker indicating non-indebtedness would be given to them to be placed on the wind-screen.

Oshinowo explained further that a more convenient package has been designed for corporate organisations that might want to pay quarterly or bi-annually.

“Ogun State is now the preferred choice for business location, so we cannot afford to do things the old way. The new system of toll payment will further ease the movement of raw materials and finished products from and into the State without delay at toll points,’’ Oshinowo said.

He disclosed that officers from all toll collecting ministries had embarked on evaluation of all existing toll points to identify their challenges and proffer possible solutions, saying in due course, approved toll points would be made available to the public and security agents

“Officers from the Ministries of Agric, Environment, Forestry and Commerce are presently on evaluation tour to all the existing toll points across the State. Their report will be used in identifying the points for the new harmonized system’’, he explained.

The post Ogun to harmonise toll collection appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

