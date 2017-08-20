Oh No! Famous American Comedian Dick Gregory Is Dead (Photo)

One of the first black stand-up comedians to find success with white audiences, who used humour to break down racial barriers, has died aged 84.

Pioneering American stand-up comedian and civil rights activist, Dick Gregory, who made his advocacy work a key component of his on-stage persona has died at the age of 84.

Gregory made his mark in the early 1960s as a rare African-American comedian who was successful in nightclubs geared to white audiences. One important break famously came in 1960 when he was invited by Playboy founder Hugh Hefner to perform at his Playboy Lounge in Chicago.

Gregory was known for his folksy delivery and for incorporating commentary about segregation and discrimination into his routines.

His family confirmed the news of his death in a statement by his son Christian via his Instagram page:

“It is with enormous sadness that the Gregory family confirms that their father, comedic legend and civil rights activist Mr. Dick Gregory departed this earth tonight in Washington, DC.





“The family appreciates the outpouring of support and love and respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time. More details will be released over the next few days – Christian Gregory.”