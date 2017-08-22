Oil prices heading to $53 on signs of tightening market

Oil prices rose on Tuesday, lifted by indications that supply is gradually tightening, especially in the United States. Brent crude oil was up 40 cents at 52.06 dollars a barrel by 0715 GMT.

