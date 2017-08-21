Oil to lose relevance in coming years – Gen. Borroh – The Nation Newspaper
Oil to lose relevance in coming years – Gen. Borroh
Brig.-Gen. Paul Boroh, Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta, has urged stakeholders from the South-South to think outside the box and find other means of economic sustenance outside oil. Boroh, Coordinator, Amnesty Programme for Niger Delta, …
