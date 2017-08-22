Ojudu Supporters Pick Movement Coordinators

Close aides of Special Adviser to Mohammadu Buhari on Political Affairs, Mr Babafemi Ojudu have this morning picked two top members of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) to launch the campaign aimed at ensuring the journalist emerged as the next governor of Ekiti State. Sources close to Irohinoodua hinted this morning that a meeting was held at Ado-Ekiti today where close aides and political associates of Ojudu appointed Mr Aderanti Adebisi to lead the “Ojudu for Governor Campaign”. This decision is coming on the heels of intense lobby by a wide network of human right organisations in Ekiti and across the country urging the former Senator to throw his hat into the ring.

