Ojukwu and I agreed on Nigeria’s unity, says Buhari

President Mohammadu Buhari has declared that agitations for a division of Nigeria were a waste of time as he and other national leaders including late Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu have already discussed and agreed that the unity of the country was not negotiable.

President Buhari also cautioned Nigerians who use the social media as another platform to fan the embers of division in the country to desist or face the full wrath of the law.

The President who decried the trend in a state broadcast on Monday after three months medical sojourn in London urged Nigerians to be more circumspect even as they discuss their affairs in the public domain.

“In the course of my stay in the United Kingdom, I have been kept in daily touch with events at home. Nigerians are robust and lively in discussing their affairs.

“But I was distressed to notice that some of the comments, especially in the social media have crossed our national red lines by daring to question our collective existence as a nation. This is a step too far.”

He noted that he and other prominent Nigerians had been for a long time, in the vanguard of propagating the unity of Nigeria which he said is already settled and not negotiable.

“In 2003 after I joined partisan politics, the late Chief Emeka Ojukwu came and stayed as my guest in my hometown Daura. Over two days we discussed in great depth till late into the night and analyzed the problems of Nigeria. We both came to the conclusion that the country must remain one and united. Nigeria’s unity is settled and not negotiable. We shall not allow irresponsible elements to start trouble and when things get bad they run away and saddle others with the responsibility of bringing back order, if necessary with their blood.”

In a veiled reference to warmongers who daily issue threats and ultimatum to citizens resident in other parts of the country, President Buhari noted that every Nigerian has the right to live and pursue his business anywhere in Nigeria without let or hindrance.

“I believe the very vast majority of Nigerians share this view. This is not to deny that there are legitimate concerns. Every group has a grievance.

“But the beauty and attraction of a federation is that it allows different groups to air their grievances and work out a mode of co-existence.

Continuing, the President said the National Assembly, as well as the National Council of State, were the legitimate and appropriate bodies for national discourse, adding “the national consensus is that, it is better to live together than to live apart.

While charging the Security Agencies not to let the successes achieved in the last 18 months be a sign to relax, he directed the leaders to ensure that terrorists and criminals are fought and destroyed relentlessly so that the majority of Nigerians can live in peace and safety.

The president promised that his administration will reinforce and reinvigorate the fight not only against; elements of Boko Haram which he said are attempting a new series of attacks on soft targets.

He said the government will also tackle the menace of kidnappings, farmers versus herdsmen clashes as well as incidence of ethnic violence fuelled by political mischief makers.

While expressing the commitment to ensure that the goals of his administration are achieved and maintained, President Buhari also charged Nigerians to eschew petty differences and come together to face the common challenges of; economic security, political evolution and integration, as well as lasting peace among others in the country.

“I am very grateful to God and to all Nigerians for their prayers. I am pleased to be back on home soil among my brothers and sisters,” President Buhari said.

