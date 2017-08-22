Pages Navigation Menu

Ojukwu: Buhari’s broadcast a compendium of lies , we challenge him on evidence – Zionists

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Leader of the Biafra Zionists’ Federation, Barr. Benjamin Onwuka, on Tuesday described President Muhammadu Buhari’s nationwide broadcast as “a compendium of lies.” Onwuka, who spoke to journalists in Enugu, said the President’s statement that late Biafra leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu disowned Biafra was false. DAILY POST reports that Onwuka, who had few weeks back […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

