Ojukwu’s Son Disowns IPOB, MASSOB, Supports Buhari

Emeka Ojukwu (Junior), the son of the late Igbo leader, Dim Odumegwu Ojukwu, on Wednesday affirmed that his late father told President Muhammadu Buhari that he (late Ojukwu) would want one indissoluble Nigeria.

Ojukwu, who said his father told him about his discussion with Buhari, denied claims by some pro-Biafran groups that he was in support of the agitation for Biafra.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Awka, Anambra State, Ojukwu said he never granted any media interview or posted any massage on social media that Buhari was wrong about his discussion with his late father

He said, “It has been brought to my attention that there is an article making the rounds on social media attributed to me refuting the remarks of Mr. President concerning his relationship and discussion with my late father.

“Let me state the following categorically: firstly, that I made no such comments to anybody, and secondly that I am aware that His Excellency’s (Buhari’s) comments were indeed factual.

“I have noticed a disturbing trend recently of fake news being attributed to me on social media. I don’t know who is behind it or what their motive might is but let me assure you that any time I feel the need to comment publicly on any matter, I will not do so via some anonymous email or anything of the like; rather be rest assured that there will be no ambiguity whatsoever as to whether the comments came from me.”

He urged the public to discountenance the stories in the social media or any media platform whatsoever credited to him that he accused Buhari of telling lies, warning that such malicious and damaging publications would not be taken lightly should it be repeated.

He counselled those overheating the polity to desist from such in the interest of the country.

He added, “Let me lend my voice to those of the rest of my fellow countrymen and welcome Mr. President back home.”

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Ojukwu’s Son Disowns IPOB, MASSOB, Supports Buhari appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

