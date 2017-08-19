Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Okowa, Ambode, others to grace DAMA 2017

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

By Juliet Ebirim

All is set for the Africa Business Summit  scheduled to hold next Friday, 25th August 2017 at the Lagos Sheraton Hotels, Ikeja. The event which promises to be educative and exciting has an array of intellectuals and prominent Nigerians lined up.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The summit with the theme ‘Inspiring Local Business Action in Africa’ is put together with the annual award, ‘Development in Africa Merit Awards’ (DAMA) 2017. It was packaged to recognize distinguished individuals and corporate organizations who have made their marks in the society.

According to the organizers, apart from the Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos, as well as Sen. Ovie Omo Agege who will honor the event as Special Guests of Honour, notable intellectuals are also slated to speak at the event. Among international Guest Speakers expected are Adeniyi Adeleye of Wharton Africa Business Forum, Eleni Gabre-Madhin, MS MG Boroto, Parliament of South Africa among others

The post Okowa, Ambode, others to grace DAMA 2017 appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.