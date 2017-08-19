Okowa, Ambode, others to grace DAMA 2017

By Juliet Ebirim

All is set for the Africa Business Summit scheduled to hold next Friday, 25th August 2017 at the Lagos Sheraton Hotels, Ikeja. The event which promises to be educative and exciting has an array of intellectuals and prominent Nigerians lined up.

The summit with the theme ‘Inspiring Local Business Action in Africa’ is put together with the annual award, ‘Development in Africa Merit Awards’ (DAMA) 2017. It was packaged to recognize distinguished individuals and corporate organizations who have made their marks in the society.

According to the organizers, apart from the Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos, as well as Sen. Ovie Omo Agege who will honor the event as Special Guests of Honour, notable intellectuals are also slated to speak at the event. Among international Guest Speakers expected are Adeniyi Adeleye of Wharton Africa Business Forum, Eleni Gabre-Madhin, MS MG Boroto, Parliament of South Africa among others

