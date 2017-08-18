Okowa’s aid, Jite joins Udu LG chairmanship race

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-SENIOR Special Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Community and Peace Development, Mr Brown Jite has joined the Udu Local Government council chairmanship race under the platform of the People’s Democractic Party, PDP.

Jite who declared his intention at ward 10 Aladja during a gathering of all stakeholders including youths, women, elders and leaders, said that his decision to contest for the council Chairmanship seat was informed by his desire to attract meaningful and sustainable development to the area.

Promising to by attract investors to the council area with a view to eradicating youth unemployment if elected, Jite who also visited the Aladja Elders council to receive their blessings, said he would key into the SMART Agenda of the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration.

He assured that he would run all inclusive and transparent government where everybody residing in Udu local Government Area shall be stakeholders, urging the people of area to support Senator Ifeanyi Okowa’s second term ambition.

Jite said Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has performed exceedingly well in the last three years, saying “Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is a good manager of human and material resources; he has done well even the face of the present economic hardship.”

In in remarks, the 1st Vice President General of Aladja community, Chief C.C Wiliki described the entrance of Chief Jite Brown into the race as a good omen for the people of the area.

Describing Chief Brown Jite as a square peg in a square hole, Wiliki said “Jite is a grassroot man that is very energetic to attract meaningful development to all the nooks and crannies of Udu”.

PDP Aladja Ward 10 Chairman Mr. Harrison Veta who also spoke at the gathering, spoke in the same vain, saying Chief Brown Jite is the best candidate for the chairmanship position and called on the people to give him the necessary support.

