Okupe not our member – Accord Party
Ogun State chapter of the Accord Party (AP) has declared that Doyin Okupe, a former presidential spokesman, is not her member. AP said Okupe had yet to formally join the party. Prince Adeyemi Alli, state chairman, spoke at a meeting with the party state executives in Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State on Friday. Okupe had announced that […]
Okupe not our member – Accord Party
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!