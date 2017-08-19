Pages Navigation Menu

Okupe not our member – Accord Party

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in Politics

Ogun State chapter of the Accord Party (AP) has declared that Doyin Okupe, a former presidential spokesman, is not her member. AP said Okupe had yet to formally join the party. Prince Adeyemi Alli, state chairman, spoke at a meeting with the party state executives in Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State on Friday. Okupe had announced that […]

