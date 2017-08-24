Olamide appreciates fans as`WO’ video hit 1million views

Award winning rapper, Olamide Adedeje, also known as `Olamide Baddo’ has appreciated his fans worldwide for the one million views of his latest and controversial music video `WO’ on YouTube. The music video was officially released over a week ago. The Bariga, Somolu born rapper on Thursday took to his Instagram and Twitter handles @baddosneh and @OlamideYBNL to thank his fans.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

